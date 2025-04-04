Russia’s Kalinskaya advances to quarterfinals at 2025 Charleston Open

WASHINGTON, April 4. /TASS/. Russia’s Anna Kalinskaya reached the quarterfinals of the 2025 Charleston Open tennis tournament after defeating Madison Keys of the United States in the third round.

The 14th-seeded Kalinskaya, who is playing under a neutral status at the tournament, cruised past World No. 5 Keys in straight sets 6-2; 6-4. In the quarterfinals, she will be pitted against another American, Sofia Kenin.

Earlier in the day, Kenin made her way to the tournament’s quarterfinals by defeating Russian-born Daria Kasatkina (5th-seed), who since March now plays under the Australian flag.

Kalinskaya, 26, is ranked 33rd in the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) Rankings. She has zero WTA titles in her career. Last year, she reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open, marking her best finish at any Grand Slam in her career.

The 2025 Charleston Open is a WTA 500 category tennis tournament. The event takes place on outdoor clay courts at the Family Circle Tennis Center on Daniel Island in Charleston, South Carolina, and runs from March 31 to April 6. The tournament offers $1 million in prize money. American Danielle Collins is the tournament’s reigning champion.

Russian players’ neutral status at tennis tournaments

On February 28, 2022, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC’s recommendations in late February 2022, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) ruled on March 1, 2022 to suspend the membership of the Russian and Belarusian national tennis federations while also canceling all previously scheduled tennis tournaments in the two countries.

On March 14, 2022, the ITF also confirmed its prohibition on the Russian and Belarusian national tennis teams from taking part in the 2022 Davis Cup and 2022 Billie Jean King Cup.

However, the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) and the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) allowed tennis players from Russia and Belarus to continue participating in WTA and ATP tournaments, but only under a neutral status.