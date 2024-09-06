Russia’s Revenko wins gold in men’s javelin throw at 2024 Paris Summer Paralympics

PARIS, September 6. /TASS/. Russia’s Ivan Revenko won gold on Friday at the 2024 Paris Summer Paralympic Games in men’s F54 class javelin throw competition.

The Russian Paralympian showed the result of 30.77 meters to win the gold. Mexico’s Edgar Fuentes took the silver (30.53 meters) and the bronze went to Emmanouil Stefanoudakis of Greece (30.13 meters).

The men’s javelin throw competition was held under the F54 sports class, which means that it is for "field athletes with movement affected to a high degree in the mid-trunk and legs… All throw whilst seated and generate power through a full range of arm, shoulder and chest movement."

Revenko,38, is also the the bronze medalist of the 2021 World Para Athletics European Championships in Poland’s Bydgoszcz.

The 2024 Summer Paralympic Games run in the French capital of Paris between August 28 and September 8. Russian Paralympians are participating in the 2024 Games under a neutral status and they have already coined 16 gold, 18 silver and 20 bronze medals.

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) cleared 88 Paralympians from Russia to take part in the 2024 Paris Summer Paralympic Games. They were barred from taking part in the Parade of Athletes during the opening and closing ceremonies and also excluded from the 2024 Paralympics overall medal standings.

Russia's route to 2024 Paris Paralympics

On March 6, the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) published strict eligibility criteria that Russian and Belarusian athletes and support personnel must meet and adhere to in order to participate as neutrals at the 2024 Summer Paralympic Games in Paris.

According to the IPC’s requirements "Neutral athletes will compete under a white flag featuring black lettering spelling out NPA [Neutral Paralympic Athletes]." The IPC also ruled that "NPA will compete as individuals in neutral uniforms under an NPA flag, and will not be able to take part in medals ceremonies or march in the Opening and Closing Ceremonies."

On September 29, 2023, the IPC General Assembly ruled at its session in Bahrain to suspend some of the rights the RPC has within the global organization.

However, the IPC General Assembly cleared Russian athletes to participate under a neutral status in international competition, including at the 2024 Summer Paralympics.