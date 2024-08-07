Moscow pushes for IOC leadership overhaul, citing need to go back to Olympic roots

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. A representative of the Global South should replace the current president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Thomas Bach, in order to bring the Olympic Movement back to its roots envisaged by the Olympic Charter, Russian Sports Minister Mikhail Degtyarev told TASS on Wednesday.

"Unfortunately, Thomas Bach, with his recent decisions, his influence on the Olympic Movement and his Russophobic approach, has fallen out of favor with us, no longer among those that we can wish success to," Degtyarev said.

"That is why, if we speak about the future of the Olympic Movement in a broad sense, I believe that it is time for a representative from the Global South to take up the flag of the Olympic Movement and bring it back to the values of the Olympic Charter that we all share," the Russian minister noted.

Thomas Bach, an Olympic fencing gold medalist from Germany, was elected president of the IOC in 2013 at the 125th IOC session in Buenos Aires for a term of eight years.

Bach, 70, won his Olympic gold in the team foil competition at the 1976 Summer Olympics in Montreal. After serving his initial eight-year term as IOC president, he ran for another four-year term in the 2021 elections, where he was the sole candidate and was ultimately re-elected.

At the 141st IOC Session in India’s Mumbai last October some IOC members floated the idea of amending the Olympic Charter so that Bach could be re-elected for yet another term as president of the global organization.