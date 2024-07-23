Russian tennis chief set to participate in IOC Session ahead of 2024 Olympics in Paris

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. President of the Russian Tennis Federation (RTF) Shamil Tarpishchev told TASS on Tuesday that he would attend the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) session in Paris ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympic Games, which kick off next week in France.

"I’m taking off to Paris already in order to participate in the IOC Session," the RTF president told a TASS correspondent.

The 2024 Summer Olympic Games will be hosted by the French capital of Paris between July 26 and August 11. The IOC Session is scheduled for July 23-24.

Last week, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) published a list of Russian athletes allowed to participate under a neutral status at the 2024 Olympics in Paris and it included seven tennis players.

Russia’s Daniil Medvedev, Roman Safiullin, Pavel Kotov, Yekaterina Alexandrova, Mirra Andreeva and Diana Shnider will play in singles competitions and Yelena Vesnina/Alexandrova, Andreeva/Shnider, Medvedev/Safiullin will be represented in doubles competitions.

IOC’s regulations against Russia

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board convened for a meeting at the Olympic House in Lausanne, Switzerland, on March 19-20 and following the opening day it decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in the Parade of Athletes and also exclude them from the 2024 Olympics overall medal standings.

The IOC, however, ruled that Russian athletes, cleared to participate in the upcoming Olympics, would not have to sign anything denouncing their country’s special military operation in Ukraine.

On October 12, 2023, the IOC suspended the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) until further notice after the Russian organization included the Olympic councils of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR), the Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions as its members.

The Swiss-based CAS registered on November 6, 2023 an appeal from the ROC against the IOC’s decision on the Russian governing Olympic body’s suspension.

The suspension means that the ROC cannot act as a national Olympic committee or receive financing from the Olympic movement. The IOC however reserved the right to clear Russian athletes to take part in the Olympic Games in Paris in 2024 as neutrals. Later, IOC President Thomas Bach said that Russian athletes should have no affiliation with the ROC if they want to compete at the Olympic Games.