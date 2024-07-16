2024 World Friendship Games in Russia postponed until next year — sports official

NOVOSIBIRSK, July 16. /TASS/. The 2024 World Friendship Games in Russia were postponed until the next year, President of the Russian Weightlifting Federation (RWF) Maxim Agapitov said on Tuesday.

"The World Friendship Games were scheduled. I officially know that these Games were rescheduled for the next year," Agapitov said.

According to the RWF president, athletes were set to participate in these international competitions, but the federation had now to alter slightly its calendar of tournaments.

The Russian capital of Moscow and the city of Yekaterinburg in Russia’s Urals region were scheduled to co-host the 2024 World Friendship Games on September 15-29.

In December 2023, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) cautioned National Olympic Committees (NOCs) against participating in the World Friendship Games in Russia next year, as this would violate the global Olympic body’s recommendations.

Last November, WADA chief Banka warned that certain sanctions could be in place against international athletes willing to participate in the 2024 World Friendship Games. He said in particular that: "The possible participation in those competitions of those who are parties to the WADA Code, may have certain consequences."