Russian boxer Beterbiev to face UK’s Callum next year in title defense bout

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. Russian boxer Artur Beterbiev will hold his title defense bout against British boxer Callum Smith on January 13, 2024, Russian fight promotion company Top Rank’s press office announced on its account of X social network (formerly known as Twitter) on Tuesday.

According to the press office, the fight will be held next January in Canada’s Quebec City.

The much-anticipated bout was initially scheduled for August 19 this year, but it was postponed indefinitely on July 30 following reports about health problems of the Russian boxer.

Russia’s 38-year-old Beterbiev boasts an unblemished professional boxing career record of 19 wins, all of which were earned by knockouts. He is currently the champion in the World Light Heavy weight class (under 79.38 kg) for the International Boxing Federation (IBF), World Boxing Confederation (WBC), and World Boxing Organization (WBO).

Great Britain’s Callum John Smith, aka "Mundo," is 33 years old and boasts a professional boxing record of 29 wins (21 by KO) and one defeat.