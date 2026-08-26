Ombudswoman reports return of 10 Russian soldiers from Ukrainian captivity

MOSCOW/MINSK, August 26. /TASS/. Ten captured soldiers have been returned to Russia as a follow-up to Ukrainian POWs that were brought back on August 24, Russian human rights commissioner Yana Lantratova said.

"Another 10 of our military personnel returned home. The most important thing now is for these veterans to receive all the necessary assistance and be able to be with their loved ones as soon as possible. I thank everyone who participated in this humanitarian mission," Lantratova told reporters.

BelTA news agency said that the ten military personnel had received medical assistance at a hospital in Gomel, Belarus.

The hospital said X-rays, laboratory tests and other procedures were conducted on the men. In some cases, the patients had consults with surgeons and other specialists.