What is known about detention of eleven terrorist suspects in Russia’s North Caucasus

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) and the Interior Ministry have detained supporters of international terrorist organizations banned in Russia in the Kabardino-Balkaria Region and the Republic of Adygea. One of the detainees was planning a terrorist attack on a Defense Ministry facility, the FSB press office reported.

TASS has compiled the key information on the detention.

Detention of terrorist accomplices in Kabardino-Balkaria Region

- The FSB released a video showing the detention of 11 members of an international terrorist organization cell in the Kabardino-Balkaria Region in Russia’s North Caucasus.

- Those promoting radical ideology were detained in the Zolsky district of Kabardino-Balkaria.

- The detainees also committed acts of violence against citizens who did not share their views.

- The arrests took place at the detainees' places of residence, and searches were conducted in their homes.

- According to the FSB video, the organization’s flags, knives, cell phones, and binoculars were seized from them.

- Investigators opened a criminal case under Article 205.5 of the Russian Criminal Code (Organizing the Activities of a Terrorist Organization and Participating in the Activities of Such an Organization).

- By court order, all detainees have been placed in pre-trial detention.

Preparation of terrorist attack in Republic of Adygea

- A local resident was detained in Maykop in Adygea for planning a terrorist attack on a Russian Defense Ministry facility, the FSB press office noted.

- Homemade incendiary devices and communication devices containing correspondence with a militant from a Ukrainian terrorist organization who coordinated the suspect’s activities were seized from the detainee.

- Investigators opened a criminal case under Article 205 of the Russian Criminal Code (Preparation for a Terrorist Act).

- By court order, he has been placed in pre-trial detention.