Russia puts FAZ journalist Martens on international wanted list

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. Russia has put Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) correspondent Michael Martens on an international wanted list after a Russian court ordered his arrest in absentia over remarks about killing Russians, a source familiar with the case told TASS.

"Russian law enforcement authorities have placed Martens on an international wanted list for his detention and extradition to Russia," the source said.

A source told TASS on August 15 that authorities had launched a criminal case against Martens under Article 282 of the Russian Criminal Code for inciting hatred or hostility. He could face up to six years in prison if convicted.

On August 8, at a press conference in Belgrade withVladimir Zelensky and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, FAZ journalist Martens asked what European countries could do to "help kill more Russians." An online petition demanding the journalist’s dismissal was launched following the incident. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Martens’ calls for the murder of Russians wereunacceptable and criminal.