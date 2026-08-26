Another ten troops returning to Russia today from captivity — human rights commissioner

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. Another ten Russian servicemen will return from Ukrainian captivity as part of a prisoner swap in Belarus, human rights commissioner Yana Lantratova told reporters.

"Today, ten of our guys will be brought home," she said.

The ombudswoman clarified that the swap process in Belarus is currently being finalized using a ten-for-ten formula.

On August 24, the Pervy Informatsionny TV channel reported on yet another ten-for-ten exchange of Russian and Ukrainian citizens taking place in Belarus’ Gomel Region.