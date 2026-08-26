Iconic US cultural center calls demolition warning a hypothetical scenario

WASHINGTON, August 26. /TASS/. A warning from the US administration’s attorneys about a potential move to demolish the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts reflects a hypothetical scenario, a spokesman for the cultural institution explained to TASS in the wake of US media reports about demolition plans.

"This language describes a hypothetical scenario of what could happen if the Center’s desperately needed renovation is blocked by partisan interests," he said on Tuesday.

He referred to a filing from the US Justice Department which suggested on Monday that the Washington-based center could be demolished if courts block US President Donald Trump’s plan to overhaul it.

On December 18, the Center board decided to add Trump’s name to the Kennedy Center in honor of the 35th, 45th and 47th presidents of the United States. However, a federal court ruled that the executive branch lacked the legal authority to do so.

The Center, sometimes referred to as an "unofficial Department of Culture of the United States" in Washington, was supposed to close for almost two years of restoration in July. However, a number of US societies of historians and architects filed a lawsuit against the Center board blocking the renovations plan.