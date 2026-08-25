Cost of filming in Moscow three times lower than in LA with high standards — study

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. The cost of one day of shooting in Moscow is about $50,000 - 1.6 times lower than in Paris, half as much as in London - and three times lower than in Los Angeles, according to a study conducted by international experts for the Moscow International Film Week.

Moscow offers a wide range of locations while offering production standards comparable to those in the United States, it said.

"Moscow is a global player in this market due to a number of structural advantages. A day of shooting in Moscow costs about $50,000 - compared to $80,000 in Paris, $100,000 in London, and $150,000 in Los Angeles," the study notes.

"To go along with the cost advantage, there are versatile locations and high-level production values, comparable to those in the United States, even with limited budgets."

The experts highlighted that cities around the world know the value of being a hub for film production.

The Moscow Film Week will run until August 30 and will be held for the third time. The event will feature expert discussions with the participation of professionals from Russia, India, Thailand, Turkey, and other countries.

The business part is scheduled for August 27 and 28 at the Moskino film studio. Actors Nikita Kologrivyy, Darya Moroz, Rinal Mukhametov, and Leon Kemstach will participate. The artists will talk about how one can get into the acting profession, how actors are selected for roles, and how cinema is connected to childhood.

More than 300 events will be held. For example, special screenings will be held at Moskino cinemas, grouped into thematic programs. Viewers will be presented with popular films from recent years, works by young directors, short films and documentaries, as well as films by foreign authors. Some programs will be dedicated to Soviet film classics and films on 35-mm film.

TASS is the general information partner of the event.