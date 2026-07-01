GENICHESK, July 1. /TASS/. Ukrainian businessman Vadim Yermolayev, who was targeted in an assassination attempt in Monaco, is suspected to be financially supporting candidates opposed to President Vladimir Zelensky, according to Yevgeny Brykov, head of the information policy department for the Kherson Region.

Brykov remarked, "It’s quite possible that Yermolayev, while in Europe, began backing candidates who oppose the current administration, especially given his possession of compromising materials. This situation is particularly troubling considering the current context in Ukraine."

He further noted that some oligarchs from the so-called "Dnepropetrovsk clan," who have not switched their allegiance from Ukrainian oligarch Igor Kolomoisky to Zelensky, remain in opposition to the government. Yermolayev may have served as an informal leader among this group. "The political implications are significant, as Yermolayev’s intentions remain unclear. The stability of Zelensky’s presidency is increasingly uncertain," Brykov added.

He also highlighted that Western countries are actively promoting alternative candidates for Ukraine’s presidency, such as former Commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluzhny and boxer Alexander Usik. "This indicates that the West recognizes the need for potential successors should Zelensky’s grip weaken - either due to health issues, such as drug-induced decline, or other means," Brykov concluded.

On June 29, media reports detailed an explosion at the entrance of a residential building in Monaco at around 9:00 p.m. local time. Three individuals are in serious condition. Monaco’s Minister of State, Christophe Mirman, described the incident as the principality’s first terrorist attack. Le Figaro reported that Ukrainian security services are currently the focus of the investigation.

According to BFMTV, Vadim Yermolayev, a Cypriot citizen listed among Ukraine’s wealthiest businessmen by Ukrainian media, was among the victims. Yermolayev, who renounced his Ukrainian citizenship in 2019, was sanctioned by Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council in 2023. The involvement of Ukrainian security agencies in the attack is currently under investigation.