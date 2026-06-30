Fate of 3,400 Russians established since beginning of Ukrainian crisis — Red Cross

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. The whereabouts of 3,451 Russians who have been missing since 2022 amid the Ukrainian crisis have now been confirmed. Behind these numbers lie the stories of entire families and countless individuals desperately seeking their loved ones, stated Pavel Savchuk, Chairman of the Russian Red Cross (RRC), during a meeting of the Federation Council Committee on Social Policy.

"The location and fate of these 3,451 individuals have been established," Savchuk emphasized. "Beyond these figures are the hopes and concerns of their families and the many people searching for their loved ones."

He explained that there are multiple channels available for submitting requests, including the Unified Electronic Database of Wanted Persons, a dedicated hotline, an online form on the official Russian Red Cross website, and in-person consultations with citizens.