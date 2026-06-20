Russian cartoon gets main award of animation festival in China

SHANGHAI, June 20. /TASS/. ‘When We Were Grass,’ a Russian animated short film directed by Ekaterina Kuricheva, won the main prize of the 22nd China International Cartoon and Animation Festival (CICAF) in Hangzhou, the event’s organizers said on the WeChat social network.

It was awarded the "Golden Monkey King Award" for Best Short Animated Film, becoming the first-ever Russian film to win the prize.

CICAF, Asia’s largest animation festival, has been held annually in the Chinese city of Hangzhou since 2005.