MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Seven more minors have been added to the database of the Ukrainian website Mirotvorets (Peacekeeper), according to updated listings reviewed by TASS.

They are all accused of "deliberately crossing the state border" of Ukraine. The reports say they crossed a checkpoint from the Rostov Region into the Lugansk People’s Republic and the Donetsk People’s Republic. The oldest among them is 17 years old, and the youngest is five.

Speaking to TASS, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large for the Kiev regime’s crimes Rodion Miroshnik said that the Ukrainian authorities aim to sow interethnic discord for decades by declaring young children enemies of the state.

This is not the first time children’s personal data has been published on the Mirotvorets website. Previously, minors aged between two and 17 were added to its database. In 2021, Faina Savenkova, who was 12 at the time, was included in the registry.

The website’s administrators alleged that the girl "participated in anti-Ukrainian propaganda events." Savenkova said that "the publishing of the personal information of children on such websites violates children’s rights."

The Mirotvorets website was launched in 2014 to identify individuals considered to threaten Ukraine’s national security and publish their personal data. Over the years, it has compiled information on journalists, artists, and politicians who visited Crimea and Donbass or were criticized by the site’s administrators for other reasons. Access to the website is blocked in Russia by court order.