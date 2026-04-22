Ukrainian attacks injure over 60 children in Kursk Region since special op start

KURSK, April 22. /TASS/. Over 60 children have been injured in various ways as a result of Ukrainian attacks on the Kursk Region since 2022, regional children’s rights commissioner Natalia Listopadova told TASS.

"Since February 2022, over 60 children have been injured and several others have died as a result of Ukrainian attacks on the Kursk Region," the ombudswoman said.

Listopadova also added that many children from border districts and Kursk require psychological rehabilitation due to frequent drone attacks on residential buildings.