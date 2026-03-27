One in three Russians believes in Leshy forest spirits, one in five in mermaids — poll

MOSCOW, March 27. /TASS/. Many magical practices and rituals have become firmly embedded in the everyday life of Russians, and currently one in three citizens admits the possible existence of Leshy forest spirits, while one in five believes in mermaids, according to a poll by the Analytical Center of Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM).

"One in three does not rule out the possible existence of Leshy, one in five – mermaids," the center said in a message on its Telegram channel.

According to experts, people most often trust spirits and deities that can protect a person. Two-thirds of citizens admit that higher powers or saints may exist who protect people in danger, during travel, or in battle.

According to analysts, belief in extraordinary human abilities also occupies a strong place in public consciousness: nearly one in two Russians admits the possible existence of people endowed with the gift of foresight.

Various magical practices are also very widespread in Russian society, the poll results noted. Six out of ten respondents have visited sacred springs with healing water, one in two has read horoscopes or consulted an astrologer, and more than one-third of Russians have engaged in fortune-telling at some point.

The poll was conducted on January 27, 2026, and involved 1,600 Russians aged 18 and older.