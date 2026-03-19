Terrorist crimes in 2025 increased by almost 60% — prosecutor-general

MOSCOW, March 19. /TASS/. Prosecutor-General Alexander Gutsan has said that the number of terrorist and extremist crimes in Russia surged by nearly 60% last year.

Speaking at an expanded meeting of the Prosecutor General's Office attended by President Vladimir Putin, he attributed this sharp rise primarily to ongoing aggression against Russia, noting, "The ongoing aggression against Russia has become the primary cause of the increase in terrorist and extremist crimes. Last year, the increase was 59.3%."

In response to these challenges, authorities are employing the full range of oversight tools and maintaining close coordination with security agencies to effectively address the threat.