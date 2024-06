MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. The Rutube app has again become available in the App Store, the Russian Russian video service’s press service says.

"Our Rutube app is again available in the App Store," the press service informs.

The app was removed from the App Store on June 17. Reasons for the removal were not indicated. The Rutube app was at the same time available in the Android Google Play app store.