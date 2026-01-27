Ukrainians rescued by Russia in Kursk offered same care as residents — governor

KURSK, January 27. /TASS/. Ukrainian citizens rescued by Russian troops during the liberation of the Sumy Region and currently staying in the Kursk Region are assisted the same as border residents affected by the Ukrainian invasion, Governor Alexander Khinshtein said.

"Today, representatives of the office of Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova and the International Committee of the Red Cross worked in Kursk. Their main task was to meet with Ukrainian citizens who were rescued by our troops during the liberation of the Sumy Region. They are receiving the same care and assistance as residents of our border areas who suffered during the invasion by the Ukrainian military," the governor wrote on his Telegram channel.

He said that six Ukrainian citizens are currently in the Kursk Region. One of them is hospitalized, while the other five are staying at a temporary accommodation center. According to Khinshtein, they are provided with everything they need, including beds, food, clothing, and essential items.

"Many are waiting to return home once the hostilities end. Tatyana Grigorievna, for example, has a serious illness and is undergoing treatment at one of our medical facilities. She is grateful for the care she is receiving. But she has two children at home, and a mother’s heart aches," the governor added.

He stressed that Ukrainian citizens are not being held against their will and are receiving comprehensive assistance and support. Meanwhile, 12 residents of the Kursk Region remain in Ukraine, Khinshtein said, noting that regional authorities, together with the ombudswoman’s office and other agencies, are doing everything possible to bring them home.