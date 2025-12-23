MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. The partial restriction of calls in foreign messaging apps has helped reduce the number of cyber fraud cases in Russia, the head of the Russian Presidential Directorate for Public Projects, Sergey Novikov, said at a meeting of the central headquarters of the People's Front.

He noted that over the past year, Russian pensioners have handed over 400 billion rubles to charlottans, with these funds sometimes going towards the needs of the Ukrainian armed forces. "Although, thanks to the blocking of voice calls on foreign messengers since August, the statistics of these cyber fraud crimes are declining," Novikov said.

According to Novikov's assessment, all measures recently implemented by Roskomnadzor are "effective." However, he noted that another problem has emerged, namely an increase in crimes involving minors who are offered money to carry out various acts of sabotage. In this case, according to Novikov, only digital sovereignty and a reliable communication channel on a domestic platform can help.