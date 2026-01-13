China, UAE most at risk of facing US tariffs for trade with Iran — Bloomberg

NEW YORK, January 13. /TASS/. China and the United Arab Emirates, being Iran’s main trading partners, are most at risk of facing new US tariffs for trade with the Islamic Republic, Bloomberg reported, citing data provided by the International Monetary Fund on Iran’s trade with other countries.

As of 2024, China was Iran’s biggest trading partner, with their bilateral trade valued at $17.8 bln. The United Arab Emirates ranked second with $16.11 bln, followed by Turkey with trade estimated at $8.8 bln.

India and Oman were also among the republic’s top five trading partners, with bilateral trade amounting to $2.1 bln and $1.8 bln, respectively. Tariffs could also threaten European countries, the agency noted. In particular, combined trade of Germany and Switzerland with Iran totaled $3.5 bln in 2024.

US President Donald Trump did not specify the details of possible tariffs, such as which goods they might be imposed on or how they would be applied, the agency said, adding that precise data on Iran's international trade is unknown since the country does not publish comprehensive statistics.

Earlier, Trump imposed 25% tariffs on all countries doing business with Iran. This followed a wave of protests in the Islamic Republic, which blamed the US and Israel for the unrest. The White House leader did not rule out the use of force against Tehran.