Over 81% of Russians trust Putin — poll

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. The level of public confidence in Russian President Vladimir Putin increased by 0.9 percentage points over the week, reaching 81.4%, a survey conducted by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) shows.

The study polled 1,600 adult Russians between December 8 and 14.

"A total of 81.4% of survey participants responded positively to the question about trusting Putin (a rise of 0.9 percentage point), while the president's performance approval rating increased by 1.4 percentage points to 77.9%," the center’s report notes.

The Russian government’s performance is approved by 48.3% of respondents (up 2 percentage points), while the work of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin is approved by 50.4% of respondents (an increase of 2.5 percentage points). Trust in Mishustin stands at 60.2% (a rise of 1.3 percentage points).

Respondents also expressed their attitude towards the heads of parliamentary parties. Thus, 32.8% trust the Chairman of the Central Committee of the Communist Party, Gennady Zyuganov (a drop of 1 percentage point), 29.9% trust the leader of the Just Russia For Truth party, Sergey Mironov (a decrease of 0.3 percentage points), 20.9% trust the leader of the Liberal Democratic Party, Leonid Slutsky (up 0.8 percentage points), and 9.7% trust the chairman of the New People party, Alexey Nechayev (a rise of 0.8 percentage points).

Support for the United Russia party stands at 36% (an increase of 1.7 percentage points), the Communist Party at 9.1% (down 0.1 percentage points), the Liberal Democratic Party at 10.2% (unchanged), the Just Russia For Truth party at 5.4% (a drop of 0.2 percentage points), and the New People party at 8.2% (a decrease of 0.1 percentage points).