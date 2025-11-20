MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin likes listening to ethnic music, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

"He [Putin] certainly likes good ethnic music," Peskov said in response to a question whether the Russian president listens ethnic music.

On November 5, at the Interethnic Relations Council meeting in the Kremlin, the head of the interregional public organization Guild of Interethnic Journalism, Margarita Lyange, presented Putin with vinyl records of the best songs in the languages of the peoples of Russia that included a composition by the Kalmyk ethno-electropunk band HAGRIN called 'Wormwood.'

"I don’t know whether he [Putin] played it to listen, but there was hardly any time for that," Peskov added.