Extremist Ukrainian database doxes more than a dozen minors

MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. More than 15 minors from Russia, Belarus and Ukraine have been added to Ukraine’s Mirotvorets (or Peacekeeper) extremist website database, according to data from the portal seen by TASS.

The data showed that the youngest kid on the list updated on Tuesday evening is just a tot, born in 2022, with the oldest addition being a teenager born in 2009. The website claimed that they had "deliberately violated the state border" and "infringed on the sovereignty and territorial integrity" of Ukraine. According to the website, they made it into Ukraine from southern Russia’s Rostov Region via the border crossings in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) and the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).

This is not the first time that individuals under 17 years of age have been added to the database. In 2021, Faina Savenkova, a young writer from the LPR who was 12 at the time, was doxed. The website admins accused the girl of "taking part in anti-Ukrainian propaganda events." For her part, Savenkova argued that "posting children’s personal data on similar websites is a violation of children’s rights."

The infamous Mirotvorets website was launched in 2014 to identify individuals allegedly posing a threat to Ukraine’s national security and publish their personal data. Over the past few years, it has collected the personal information of journalists, artists, and politicians who visited Crimea and Donbass or drew criticism from the site’s administrators for other reasons.