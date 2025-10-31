Telegram founder Durov promotes game depicting his escape from French prison

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. Telegram co-founder Pavel Durov advertised the Total Glitch mini game on the Telegram Mini App platform simulating his escape from a French prison.

"Someone made a game about me escaping a French prison — and fighting off all sorts of shady characters along the way," Durov wrote on his Telegram channel, adding a link to the game made by an unknown developer.

"I had zero involvement or even knowledge about this before it launched," he added.

Durov was detained at Paris’ Le Bourget airport on August 24 of last year on a series of charges, including participation in the administration of a network platform for making illegal transactions as part of a criminal ring. The businessman was placed under court supervision after posting a bail of 5 mln euro. He was also instructed to visit a police station once a fortnight and banned from leaving France.

In mid-June 2025, French authorities softened Durov’s court supervision and allowed him to leave France starting on July 10.