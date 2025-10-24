Russians’ trust in President Putin exceeds 78% — poll

MOSCOW, October 24. /TASS/. The level of trust among Russians in President Vladimir Putin decreased by 0.8 percentage points over the week and stands at 77.8%, according to a survey conducted from October 13 to 19 among 1,600 adult Russians by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM).

"77.8% of survey participants responded positively to the question about trusting Putin (a decrease of 0.8 p.p.), while the approval rating for the president’s activities decreased by 0.3 p.p. to 74.5%," the center's materials note.

The activities of the Russian government are approved by 48.1% of respondents (an increase of 1.1 p.p.), while the work of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin is approved by 49.8% of respondents (a decrease of 0.5 p.p.). Those trusting in Mishustin cast 59% of the votes in line with the survey (a decrease of 0.2 p.p.).

Respondents also expressed their attitude towards the heads of parliamentary parties. Thus, 34.6% trust the Chairman of the Central Committee of the Communist Party, Gennady Zyuganov (an increase of 1.1 p.p.), 29.1% trust the leader of the Just Russia For Truth party, Sergey Mironov (an increase of 0.4 p.p.), 29.1% trust the leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR), Leonid Slutsky (an increase of 2.2 p.p.), and 10% trust the chairman of the New People party, Alexey Nechayev (a decrease of 0.4 p.p.).

The level of support for the United Russia party was 33.6% (an increase of 0.1 p.p.), the Communist Party - 10.1% (an increase of 0.1 p.p.), the LDPR - 11.4% (a decrease of 0.4 p.p.), the Just Russia For Truth party - 4.5% (an increase of 4.5 p.p.), and the New People party - 7.6% (a decrease of 0.2 p.p.).