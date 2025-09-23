It is impossible to restore death penalty in Russia — prosecutor-general

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov has said at a Federation Council committee's meeting that the restoration of the death penalty in Russia is impossible.

"My position is clear: this is impossible. The state’s stance on this issue is final and rests on the fundamental decisions of the Constitutional Court," he stated.

Krasnov also acknowledged that the striving for retribution is understandable.

"But in this matter, the principle of inevitability of punishment for those who commit particularly dangerous crimes must be fully realized. This principle should ensure a fair punishment for such criminals," he added.