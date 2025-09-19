Russians’ confidence in Putin exceeds 79%, latest poll indicates

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. Research by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) shows that confidence in President Vladimir Putin has slipped by 1.4 percentage points over the past week, now reaching 79.4%.

The poll, which surveyed 1,600 adult Russians between September 8 and September 14, reflects public trust in the president and other government officials.

"Seventy-nine and four percent of respondents expressed trust in Putin, while approval of the President’s performance fell by 1.9 percentage points to 75.9%," the pollster said.

The work of the Russian government is approved by 50.3% of respondents (down 0.7 percentage points), while Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin’s performance is supported by 50% (down 1.4 percentage points). Trust in Mishustin was expressed by 59% of respondents (down 1.6 percentage points).

Respondents also shared their attitudes toward leaders of parliamentary parties. Communist Party head Gennady Zyuganov is trusted by 33.9% (down 2.5 percentage points), A Just Russia – For Truth party leader Sergey Mironov by 28.4% (down 0.7 percentage points), LDPR leader Leonid Slutsky by 21.1% (down 1.4 percentage points), and New People party chairman Alexey Nechaev by 8.4% (down 0.2 percentage points).

Support for United Russia remains at 33% (down 1.6 percentage points), the Communist Party at 10.2% (up 0.4 percentage points), LDPR at 10.5% (down 0.4 percentage points), A Just Russia – For Truth at 4.1% (up 0.3 percentage points), and New People at 8.3% (up 1.2 percentage points).