Hermitage museum director reappointed for new five-year term

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has reappointed Mikhail Piotrovsky, who has been working there since 1991, to the post of director general of the State Hermitage Museum, according to the cabinet's website.

"Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has signed an order to reappoint Mikhail Piotrovsky as director general of the State Hermitage Museum for a five-year term," the statement said.

Piotrovsky has headed the museum since 1992. He is a doctor of historical sciences, an academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences, a member of the Presidium of the Russian Academy of Sciences, and a full member of the Russian Academy of Arts.