TASS to open its booth at this year's Eastern Economic Forum

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. The TASS news agency will provide comprehensive informational support and become an active participant of the 10th Eastern Economic Forum to be held in Russia’s Far Eastern city of Vladivostok on September 3-6.

"A special section to accumulate all EEF-related news opened on the agency’s website. TASS will cover the forum’s most important events on its newswires and in photo reports," the TASS public communications and international projects department said.

The TASS section at the forum will include a booth for recording videos with key newsmakers of the forum - federal officials, regional chiefs and managers of major Russian and international companies.

Participation in forum’s events

On September 4, TASS General Director Andrey Kondrashov will speak at the panel discussion, headlined 'Asia - The Gateway to the World: The Asian Continent’s Role in the Global Media Space.' Participants will discuss the place of Russia and Asia in the global information field, the most promising areas of information interaction between Russia and Asian countries and prospects of forming a common, safe information space in Eurasia.

On September 5, Andrey Kondrashov will be a speaker at the session, headlined 'The Arctic and Information Policy.' The session will focus on measures to make the Arctic closer and more recognizable for a wide range of citizens and a hot spot for young people; and on ways of shaping an image of the Arctic zone as an integral part of the Russia’s national identity.

About the forum

The 10th Eastern Economic Forum will take place in Vladivostok from September 3 to 6 under the theme "The Far East: Cooperation for Peace and Prosperity." The business program will feature more than 100 thematic sessions divided into seven tracks. The forum is expected to bring together over 4,500 participants from more than 70 countries and territories.

The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the EEF, with TASS as its general information partner.