Wikipedia reveals its most popular queries of all time — magazine

NEW YORK, January 16. /TASS/. The operator of the online encyclopedia Wikipedia, the Wikimedia Foundation, has compiled a list of the most-viewed articles in the portal's history, the Popular Science magazine reported.

Users most frequently searched for the article titled "List of deaths by year," which garnered more than 647 million page views. The second and third most-viewed entries were the articles about the United States, with over 328 million views, and the article covering US President Donald Trump, with over 325 million views. The fourth and fifth positions belong to the articles about Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, who reigned from 1952 to 2022, and the article containing information about India.

Completing the top ten most popular searches are articles about Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, the 44th President of the United States Barack Obama, US entrepreneur Elon Musk, and articles about World War II and the United Kingdom.

Wikipedia was launched on January 15, 2001. The encyclopedia contains over 65 million articles created in more than 300 languages. Users view this content more than 15 billion times per month.