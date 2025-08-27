Extradition hearing for Russian basketball player Kasatkin slated for September — lawyer

PARIS, August 27. /TASS/. A court in France will consider the US request to extradite basketball player Daniil Kasatkin, who was detained in France in June, next month, his lawyer Frederic Belot told reporters.

"It will be in September," he said.

Belot noted that the defense never received documents from the American side clarifying the US extradition request. The lawyer said he will get a separate court summons to receive these documents, after which he will have ten days before hearings at the investigative chamber are held. "And then we will prepare a memorandum that we will submit and we will petition to dismiss the US extradition request. It is at that point that we'll start getting to the heart of the matter," he explained.