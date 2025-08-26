Life of former head of Motor Sich company Boguslayev is under threat — media

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. Aircraft designer and former head of Motor Sich, Vyacheslav Boguslayev, is under arrest on charges of treason and, according to reports by the media outlet Podrobnosti, citing legal sources, suggest that Boguslayev faces threats of physical elimination, with fears that such an outcome could be falsely presented as a sudden natural death.

According to his defense team, there is a credible danger that the 86-year-old engineer could be subjected to extralegal harm. They describe his current detention conditions as inhumane, alleging that he is being artificially deprived of sleep and transferred to cells housing murderers. It is further claimed that Boguslayev has nearly lost his hearing. There are concerns that any fatal incident could be covertly staged to appear as a natural death.

Earlier, the publication Obozrevatel, citing one of Boguslayev's lawyers, reported that he experienced a case of clinical death. The veteran engineer reportedly spent two weeks in custody at a private clinic, undergoing multiple examinations by specialists from the Heart Institute. Boguslayev was arrested in October 2022, and his property was subsequently seized in November of the same year. During that same month, Motor Sich was transferred from its owners to the control of Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense.