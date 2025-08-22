Putin enjoys strong support among Russians — pollster

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. The level of trust in President Vladimir Putin among the Russian public stays at 80%, while 82% of respondents approve of his job performance, a survey conducted by the Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) showed.

The poll, carried out between August 15 and August 17, surveyed 1,500 respondents. "When asked directly if they trusted Putin, 80% of participants responded affirmatively (a 2% increase). The majority also endorsed the president’s job performance (82%, a 3% increase)," the service said.

A total of 58% of those polled said they approved of the Russian government’s handling of the country (a 5% increase), while 60% approved of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin’s performance (a 2% increase).

Support for the ruling United Russia party decreased by 1% to 42%, while support for the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (CPRF) decreased by 1% to 7%. Support for the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia fell by 2% to 9%. The A Just Russia-For Truth party’s support decreased by 1% to 3%, while support for the New People party remained at 4%.