Witkoff presents Russian Order of Courage to family of killed CIA deputy chief’s son — CNN

NEW YORK, August 21. /TASS/. US special envoy Steve Witkoff presented the Order of Courage, awarded by Russian President Vladimir Putin, to the family of Michael Gloss, the son of the CIA deputy head who fought on the side of Russia and died in Ukraine, CNN reported, citing a high-ranking US administration official.

Earlier, CBS News said, citing sources, that Putin had allegedly presented the Order of Lenin to the family of the deceased through Witkoff.

According to CNN's source, Witkoff thought it was right for the award to go to the deceased's mother, Juliane Gallina, who has been the CIA's deputy director for digital innovation since February 2024. "She cried with her husband," the source told the TV channel.

"CIA considers Michael's passing to be a private family matter for the Gloss family — not a national security issue," a representative of the intelligence agency told CNN.

In April, Michael's father, Larry Gloss, said in an interview with The Washington Post that his son had died in the Donetsk People's Republic. "It was absolutely news to us that he was involved in any military relationship with Russia," the father of the deceased said. According to him, the death certificate issued in Russia indicates that Michael Gloss died on April 4, 2024. He was buried in December after his remains were handed over to his relatives, The Washington Post said.