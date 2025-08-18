FACTBOX: What we know about foiled terrorist attack on Crimean Bridge

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) thwarted a terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge planned by Ukrainian special services, the FSB Public Relations Center reported.

This is the second time the Ukrainian special services have tried to stage a terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge since the beginning of 2025.

TASS has compiled the key facts about the thwarted terrorist attempt known so far.

Failed plot for terrorist attack

Officers of Russia's Federal Security Service traced a Chevrolet Volt with a powerful improvised explosive device inside, and the bomb was defused.

The car arrived in Russia from Ukraine via a number of countries.

The vehicle crossed the Russian-Georgian border at the Verkhny Lars international checkpoint in North Ossetia.

In the Krasnodar Region, the car was to be handed over to another driver, who had to drive it onto the Crimean Bridge.

The driver was to become an unwitting suicide bomber, the Kiev regime intended to use him as a pawn.

Officers detained persons involved in the delivery of the car to Russia.

Authorities' reaction

A criminal investigation into the new terrorist attempt has been opened.

The head of the Republic of Crimea, Sergey Aksyonov, thanked the FSB officers who prevented the terrorist attack.

Kiev's actions were aimed at derailing negotiations on resolving the Ukraine conflict, said Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry's ambassador-at-large overseeing the Kiev regime's crimes.

First attempt at sabotage on Crimean Bridge

This is the second time the Ukrainian special services have tried to use a car with explosives for sabotaging the Crimean Bridge since the beginning of 2025.

On April 2, Belarusian security officers detained a minibus carrying more than 500 kg of synthetic explosives smuggled through the Belarus-Poland border to the Union State of Russia and Belarus.

During the investigation, accomplices of the planned crime were detained, including an unaware driver who was also supposed to become a "suicide bomber" while driving to the Crimean Peninsula via the Crimean Bridge.