Russian ombudswoman helps reunite child with family via Qatar’s mediation

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. A 13-year-old boy who had been in Ukraine has been reunited with his parents in Russia with the help of Maria Lvova-Belova, the presidential commissioner for children's rights, and mediation by Qatar.

"We continue our work to reunite children with their loved ones in Russia, Ukraine, and other countries, which we are pursuing on behalf of Russian President Vladimir Putin. With our support, a boy from Ukraine came to Russia to reunite with his mom and dad," Lvova-Belova told reporters.

The children's ombudswoman noted that in 2016, the boy’s maternal grandmother took him to Ukraine due to a family situation. However, it later changed, and the family decided to bring him back to Russia, as the boy himself wanted to be with his parents.

"We took up the case. With the assistance of Qatar, the International Committee of the Red Cross, and relevant agencies, we helped the boy rejoin his loved ones," Lvova-Belova said.

Since the start of the special military operation, her office has helped 25 children from 17 families reunite with relatives in Russia, and 101 children from 81 families reunite with families in Ukraine and other countries.