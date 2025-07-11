Over 80% of Russian people trust Putin — poll

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. The level of trust in President Vladimir Putin among the Russian public stays at 78%, while 79% of respondents approve of his job performance, a survey conducted by the Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) showed.

The poll, carried out between July 4 and July 6, surveyed 1,500 respondents. "When asked directly if they trusted Putin, 78% of participants responded affirmatively (a 4% decrease). The majority also endorsed the president’s job performance (79%, a 4% decrease)," the service said.

A total of 52% of those polled said they approved of the Russian government’s handling of the country (a 5% decrease), while 57% approved of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin’s performance (a 1% decrease).

Support for the ruling United Russia party rose by 1% to 43%, while support for the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (CPRF) increased by 1% to 9%. Support for the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia held steady at 11%. The A Just Russia-For Truth party’s support remained at 3%, while support for the New People party held steady at 3%.