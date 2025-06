MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. Russia's victory in the special military operation in Ukraine is bound to happen, President Vladimir Putin said when opening youth centers in regions via video link.

Putin asked Polina Cheremnykh, an activist from Yamal, the wife of a soldier fighting in the special military operation: "I want to ask you to convey my best wishes to your husband and his comrades-in-arms.

"We all wish them success and victory, of which I am sure.".