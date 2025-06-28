Bezos' Italian wedding to bring over billion dollars to country's coffers

ROME, June 28. /TASS/. The wedding of one of the richest people on the planet, billionaire, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and former TV presenter Lauren Sanchez in Venice will bring about $1.12 billion to the Italian budget, Reuters news agency reported.

The head of the Veneto region, which includes Venice, said that the wedding celebrations with the participation of 200-250 guests would cost $47-56 million. The Italian Tourism Ministry estimated the economic impact of the event at $1.12 billion, most of which includes the benefits from media coverage.

The remaining amount will be received from direct or indirect expenses for the event - $33.3 million will be spent by the guests on hotel rooms, and $20.6 million on transportation.

Earlier, the Italian newspaper La Repubblica reported that celebrities, mostly from the United States, were already coming to the wedding celebration, both the marrying couple and some of their guests, including the daughter of US President Ivanka Trump with her husband Jared Kushner, the queen of Jordan, the wife of King Abdullah II Rania, American TV presenter Oprah Winfrey, who came to Venice’s Marco Polo airport by private jet.

The star-studded wedding with a huge budget is causing discontent among the local population, while the Venice authorities defend the choice of the billionaire who "invests in the city."

Bezos is 61 years old, and Sanchez is 55.