Archbishop Mikael decided to voluntarily appear at Armenia’s Investigative Committee

YEREVAN, June 27. /TASS/. Head of the of the Armenian Apostolic Church’s Shirak Diocese Archbishop Mikael Ajapahian, who is charged of making public calls to overthrow the government, will voluntarily appear at the Armenian Investigative Committee, according to the Church’s decision which was read out by Archbishop Nathan Hovannisian, Director of the External Relations and Protocol Department of the Holy Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin.

He recalled that earlier on Friday law enforcement broke into Etchmiadzin, the residence of the Catholicos of All Armenians in Vagharshapat, and tried to detain Archbishop Mikael Ajapahian who has arrived there to attend a spiritual council meeting.

"Despite the fact that Mikael Ajapahian was not duly notified that he must come to investigative structures, he has decided to go to Yerevan and appear at the Investigative Committee. The Holy Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin calls on people not to yield to provocations and continue supporting the Church by all legal methods," he said.

Meanwhile, believers have blocked the car with Archbishop Mikael Ajapahian, barring him from leaving Etchmiadzin, according to TV reports.