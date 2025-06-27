Security forces fail in bid to detain Armenian archbishop, cleric to turn himself in

YEREVAN, June 27. /TASS/. The car dispatched by Armenia’s National Security Service to fetch Archbishop Mikael Ajapahian, accused of calling to overthrow the government, from the residence of the Catholicos of All Armenians in Vagharshapat, also known as Etchmiadzin, has left the premises without him.

Armenian news agencies are broadcasting live from the scene.

Prior to that, Armenian believers blocked yet another attempt by law enforcement officers to break into the place to detain the head of Shirak.

Crowds of believers applauded as the car left empty-handed.

The National Security Service, too, has exited the residence. "We call on Archbishop Mikael Ajapahian not to hide from law enforcement agencies and appear before a group of National Security Service operatives who are awaiting him," the security body said in a statement.

So far, Armenia has pulled numerous police, special forces and National Security Service troops to the scene. Believers are keeping security forces away as they call their actions unlawful.

Earlier, a scuffle broke out between representatives of the Armenian clergy, believers and Armenian law enforcement officers on the premises.

On Friday morning, masked security officers raided the building of the Diocese of Shirak in Gyumri. By that time, the primate, Ajapahian, had already departed for a clergy meeting convened at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin.

Reports came on June 26 that the Armenian Prosecutor General’s Office had opened a criminal case against the archbishop on accusations of publicly calling for the overturn of the constitutional order.

The archbishop will voluntarily come to the Investigative Committee, a church official revealed.