Armenian believers prevent new attempt by security to storm archbishop’s residence

YEREVAN, June 27. /TASS/. Armenian believers have blocked yet another attempt by law enforcement officers to break into the residence of the Catholicos of All Armenians in Vagharshapat, also known as Etchmiadzin, to detain Archbishop Mikael Ajapahian on accusations of making public calls to overthrow the government.

Armenian new portals are broadcasting live from the scene.

While security officers managed to open the gate to the place, believers prevented them from getting inside the building. A scuffle followed, forcing the security to back down. Armenia has pulled numerous police, special forces and National Security Service troops to the scene. Believers keep security forces away as they call their actions unlawful.