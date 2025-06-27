INTERVIEW: Chinese director Mou Sen to direct And Quiet Flows Don at Theater of Nations

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. The first night of the Chinese director Mou Sen's play And Quiet Flows The Don will take place in the upcoming season at the State Academic Theater of Nations. The production is based on the eponymous novel by Soviet writer Mikhail Sholokhov, artistic director of the theater, People's Artist of the Russian Federation Yevgeny Mironov said.

"Soon a second Chinese director, Mou Sen, will stage a play at the Theater of Nations. In his homeland, he is a master, a big figure. Russian actors will be involved in the production, while the master from China is working on the set design. The director will direct Mikhail Sholokhov's And Quiet Flows The Don," he told TASS in an interview.

Mironov said it was Mou Sen's idea to put Sholokhov on the stage. The Soviet writer, especially the novel And Quiet Flows The Don, is very popular in China. Mironov also noted that director Murat Abulkatinov is involved because of the large volume and high complexity of the material.

"We are extremely interested in their (foreigners’ - TASS) view of our history, our classics, our school of psychological theater - it always producers some unexpected results," concluded Mironov.

As noted on the theater's website, the first night of the play And Quiet Flows The Don is scheduled for the 2025-2026 season.