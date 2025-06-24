MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. Russia’s Supreme Court has officially designated the Ukrainian organization AllatRa as an extremist entity, issuing a ruling to ban its activities within the country.

"The prosecutor's office's claim shall be sustained; the AllatRa organization is recognized as extremist, and its activities are prohibited in Russia," the court told TASS.

The case was brought by the Prosecutor General of Russia and was considered in a closed session.

AllatRa is an international religious movement founded in Ukraine. In 2023, it was also declared undesirable in Russia. The Prosecutor-General’s Office said that members of AllatRa in Russia are receiving directives from Ukrainian handlers linked to opposition forces, with the aim of orchestrating coordinated actions to undermine the policies of both federal and regional authorities.