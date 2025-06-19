Russia can approve first standards for robotic transport this year

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. The Russian Federal Agency on Technical Regulation and Metrology, Rosstandart, is developing a range of state standards for highly automated vehicles, head of the authority Anton Shalaev told TASS in an interview on the verge of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"A line of five standards for automobiles with the high autonomy degree is being developed now. We expect the first base standards for driverless motor transport will be approved by the year-end," the official said.

Basic requirements to safety, functionality of robotic cars and automated driving systems will be standardized, Shalaev added.