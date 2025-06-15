Gergiev, Matsuev performed at Rachmaninoff Competition opening

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. The gala concert in honor of opening of the 2nd Rachmaninoff International Competition for Pianists, Composers, and Conductors took place in the Tchaikovsky Moscow State Conservatory.

Music pieces of Sergey Rachmaninoff were performed from the stage by pianist Denis Matsuev, opera artist Ildar Abdrazakov and the Russian National Youth Symphony Orchestra under the guidance of conductor Valery Gergiev, TASS reports..

"This competition is an opportunity to help youth, bright and interesting artists, future stars and creators," Gergiev said in conclusion of the orchestra.

The Youth Symphony was the first piece performed at the gala opening, followed by the Men’s Dance from the Aleko Opera. Ildar Abdrazakov appeared then at the stage to perform the famous Kavatina Aleko aria. The Piano Concerto 3 for the orchestra was performed with Denis Matsuev’s participation.

The 2nd Rachmaninoff International Competition for Pianists, Composers, and Conductors is being held in Moscow from June 14 to 26.