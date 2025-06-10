Putin opens medical facilities in five Russian regions via video link

NOVO-OGAREVO, June 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has commissioned six medical facilities in five Russian regions, including in Donbas and Novorossiya, via a video link.

A modern surgical building of the republican cardiological center was launched in Bashkiria. The total area of the ten-storey building stands at 32,000 square meters; it is designed for 320 visits per shift in the adult department and 75 in the children's department. The total number of beds reaches 132.

All types of high-tech heart and vascular interventions, including complex hybrid operations and heart transplantation, will be performed there. The facility is to provide medical care not only to the residents of the republic, but also to patients from the neighboring regions and foreigners.

A new radiotherapy building of the regional oncological dispensary was unveiled in the Voronezh Region. The seven-storey building with a total area of 13,000 square meters is equipped with modern equipment, and houses an inpatient unit, which includes three radiotherapy departments with 90 beds and an antitumor therapy department with 30 beds.

A new building of the city polyclinic has been opened in Nalchik. On the ground floor of the polyclinic there are diagnostic rooms and departments, including radiation diagnostics with rooms for computed tomography, radiography, mammography, fluorography, ultrasound and functional diagnostics.

Donbass and Novorossiya

After the overhaul, a vascular center was opened in the DPR on the basis of the Kalinin Republican Clinical Hospital. During the re-equipment, new equipment was supplied, including a CT scanner.

A new laboratory of health watchdog Roszdravnadzor for quality testing of medicines began operations in Donetsk. The complex with a total area of 1,000 square meters includes an analytical laboratory, an organizational department and administrative premises.

The planned volume of quality tests amounts to up to 4,000 examinations per year: 2,000 within the framework of state control and 2,000 commissioning into public circulation. In 2025, it is planned to purchase an X-ray diffractometer, an atomic spectrophotometer with bound plasma, a mobile laboratory, chemical reagents, standard samples, consumables for chromatography, laboratory utensils, and laboratory furniture.

Major repairs were completed in Lugansk city polyclinic No. 12. The building was redeveloped, the existing systems, elevator equipment and engineering networks were fully replaced. The clinic also had fluorography, mammography, and X-ray machines and a CT scanner installed.